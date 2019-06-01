Ione A. Paul RUTLAND — Ione A. Paul, 95, died May 28, 2019, at her home. She was born in Proctor, Oct. 15, 1923, daughter of Guiseppe and Emilia (Caleffi) Ferrari. Ione was a graduate of Rutland High School and Rutland Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at Rutland Hospital. She maintained her license for at least 25 years and also received a Red Cross Certification for disaster training. She and her husband, Albert D. Paul Sr., operated Paul’s Cleaners for many years. Mrs. Paul was a member of the American Nurse Association, Christ the King Choir and several local groups. She enjoyed playing the piano every Wednesday for the local prayer group and always brought a baked cake. Mrs. Paul loved cats, Pavarotti, professional wrestling and eating at Seward’s with her girlfriends. Surviving are three sons Albert Paul Jr., David Paul and Dominic Paul, all of Rutland. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert D. “Sally” Paul Sr., in 1989; three brothers Joe Ferrari, Andrew Ferrari and Emilio Ferrari. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial will follow the reception, at 3 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Ione may be sent to the Rutland Health Foundation at Rutland Regional Medical Center in support of Nursing Professional Development Programs, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Silver Towers Camp, c/o Carolyn Ravenna, 241 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.