Ione M. Chisamore rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Ione Merible Chisamore, 98, who died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, was held Monday, March 22, at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Joel Tate officiated. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
