Ione M. Chisamore RUTLAND — Ione Merible Chisamore, 98, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Nov. 1, 1922, in Tinmouth, the daughter of Wallace K. and Dora (Scoville) Merrill. She graduated from Middletown Springs High School. She enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII serving as a secretary until her honorable discharge. Mrs. Chisamore was employed as a waitress for many years at Howard Johnson's Restaurant and then Mom’s Country Kitchen until her retirement. She was a member of the Wallingford American Legion. She enjoyed sewing. Survivors include two children, Nancy Gankiewiz of Rutland, James Chisamore of North Carolina; two sisters, Charlotte Nagy of Poultney, Janice Marcy of Middletown Springs; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Chisamore, in 1984; a son, Edward Chisamore, in 2020; a grandson; three sisters, Eleanor Gilmore, Gertrude Collins, Sherrill Sietz, and a brother, Kincaid Merrill. The memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. There are no calling hours. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Tinmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.