Ira L. "Bud" Earle RUTLAND — Ira L. "Bud" Earle III, 79, of Rutland, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Rutland on March 16, 1939, the son of Ira Lee Earle Jr. and Violet Mae (Ackert) Earle. He attended Dana Grade School and graduated from Rutland High School in 1957. He served in the 2nd Marine Division of the United States Marine Corps immediately after graduation and served as Corporal E-4 until his discharge. During his time in the Marine Corps, he served in the Cold War. Ira also served as a reserve in the Army National Guard. He married Ruth Rose Bungert on Sept. 2, 1961, in Brooklyn, NY. Ruth died on their 25th wedding anniversary. In 1995, he married Joan Johnson Wallice in Rutland. Together, they blended a family of seven children and 24 grandchildren who fondly referred to him as “Papa.” He was a firefighter for 27 years for the Rutland City Fire Dept. where he was affectionately known as “Minuteman.” He then became the emergency management director for the City of Rutland. He held that position until his retirement from service to the city. He decided to come out of retirement and began working for G4S Security at GE in Rutland for many years. Ira was a member of the American Legion Post #31 and held many positions, including post commander, district commander and service officer. He was also a member of the VFW where he held several positions, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and the Rutland Loyal Order of Moose Lodge. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughters Donna (Tad) Kemnitzer, Kimberly (Andy) Cook, Joan Rossi and Susan (Tim) Clark; his sons Ira L. Earle IV, Steven (Luanne) Wallice and William Wallice; his grandchildren Kyle (Ryan) Trombley, Kayla (Charles) Hayes, Ira L. Earle V, Christopher Earle, Jessica (Jeff) Hemple, Sara (Billy) Hewitt, Andrew Cook, Daniel (Carleigh) Cook, Jacob Cook, Rachel Cook, Michael Rossi, Christopher (Patricia) Rossi, Paul Rossi, Caroline Rossi, Lauren Wallice, Matthew (Katherine) Wallice, William Wallice, James Wallice, Justin Grenier, Jordan Grenier, Jennifer Grenier, Abigail Clark and Aaron Clark; his sister, Michele (Norman) Grenier; his sister-in-law, Lauren Earle; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Earle; sister, Sally (Earle) Adams; brother, Michael Earle; son-in-law, Duke Trombley; and grandson, Brian Hemple Jr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rutland. There will be a full military burial in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bud’s honor to Dodge House or Relay for Life - in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(1) entry
Donna, Ira, Kim and families,
We were so sorry to learn of your father's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathy.
Marty and Barb Notte
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.