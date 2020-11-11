Irene Armienti RUTLAND — Irene Armienti, 91, died Nov. 6, 2020, at the Meadows at East Mountain. She was born in Turner Falls, Massachusetts, June 9, 1929, daughter of Joseph and Apolonia Koscinski. Surviving are a daughter, Jody Wilcox (Richard) of Mendon; granddaughter, Michelle (Doug) of Proctor; grandsons, Daniel (Stephanie) of Livermore, California, and Brian (Shelley) of Bolton, Connecticut. She also leaves behind five great-granddaughters, Lucy, Torrie, Shelby-Ann, MaKenzie and Abby. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony G. Armienti; and sisters, Amelia Patterson and Mary Archer. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Community Cupboard. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
