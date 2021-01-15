Irene B. Broadwell RUTLAND — Irene B. Broadwell, 86, of Rutland died Jan. 12, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Burlington, March 29, 1934, the daughter of Donald and Edna (Aberts) Farrell. Irene was employed as a bank courier for Berkshire Armored Car. She enjoyed her dog, “Tippy.” Surviving are four daughters, Deborah Hyde of Georgia, Star Bartram of Florida, Donna Walker of Bridgewater Corners and Cindi Keefe of Rutland; one son, John E. LaRock Sr. of Michigan; a stepdaughter, Connie Mitchell; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Chester Broadwell, in 2012; and by a brother, David Farrell; and a stepson, Ralph Broadwell. Funeral and graveside services will be held at a later date in 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
