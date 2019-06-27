Irene E. Hallett BRANDON — Irene Esther Hallett, 94, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Sudbury, the daughter of Arthur and Marion (Griffin) Mallory. She graduated in 1942 from Brandon High School. On Dec. 15, 1942, she married Russell Frederick Hallett in Castleton. Mrs. Hallett worked for many years as a cashier for the local A&P Grocery and later, at the IGA store in Brandon. She retired in 1980. She was a member of Brandon Congregational Church. Survivors include three children Gary Hallett, of Brandon, Sharon Smith and Gail Barr, both of Oakhill, West Virginia; five siblings Arthur Mallory Jr., of Agawam, Massachusetts, Donald Mallory, of Paradise, Pennsylvania, Viola Posmanter, Eleanor Zawistowski, both of Rutland, and Reta Holt, of Rochester, New York; two stepsiblings Grace Bird, of Forest Dale, and Gerald DeLancey, of Sudbury; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband March 6, 2011; a son, Ronald Hallett; two siblings Gordon Mallory and Ruth Westcom; three stepbrothers Lorillard, Gordon and Norman DeLancey. A private committal service was held Wednesday, June 26, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Food Shelf, in care of Kathy Mathis, 1591 Forest Dale Road, P.O. Box 237, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.