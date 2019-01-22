Irene Fernette Markham ACWORTH, N.H. — Irene Fernette Markham, 73, of Keyes Hollow Road passed away at home Thursday, January 17, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Irene was born in Bellows Falls, VT on January 12, 1946, the daughter of Gerald and Bertha (Perry) Fernette. She worked as an LNA at Maplewood Nursing Home and loved to sew, bake, hunt with her husband, and just being in her home. On April 12, 1997 she married William Markham, who predeceased her. Surviving are her children William Garrow, Jr. and wife Jackie of Athens, VT and Sherry Porter and husband Mark of Acworth, NH; her brother Fred Fernette of Virginia; and her sister Patricia of California; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her first husband William Garrow, Sr., her son Thomas Garrow, and her parents. There will be calling hours 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.