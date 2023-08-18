Irene Fisk Gaskins DANBY — Irene Thelma Fisk Gaskins, 96 of Enfield, CT died Monday August 14, 2023, at the Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. She was born on September 5, 1926, in Danby, the daughter of Robert and Junie (Wade) Fisk. She grew up in Danby and had been a resident of West Palm Beach, FL and then Enfield, CT for over 50 years. Survivors include a granddaughter Tina Norman and great grandchild Keegan Gardner, a sister Marie Aitchison of Hydeville, a brother Hiram Fisk of Danby, and nieces and nephews She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a Christian Services volunteer for over 40 years at local nursing homes. Mrs. Gaskins was the head baker for the Fermi School District for over 40 years. She was predeceased by her husband George L. Gaskins on May 13, 2017, also by a son Douglas Gaskins, a daughter Gloria and son-in-law Mike and a grandson Robbie Norman. A Graveside Service with be held 11 AM Friday September 22, 2023at the Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield, CT. A reception will follow. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, the ER and Palliative Care, for their excellent care of Irene during her last days on this earth. Thank you to the emergency response team in Manchester for their rapid response and for getting her medical care. Thank you also to the care management team at Castleton Family Heath. You went above and beyond to help the family care for Irene at home. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 38 Front St. West Springfield, MA 01089.
