Irene Frances Hadley RUTLAND — Irene Frances Hadley, 87, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with family by her side, after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 22, 1932, in Danby, the daughter of Joseph George and Frances (Kielb) Jaworski. She graduated in 1950 from Mount St. Joseph Academy. On Feb. 11, 1961, she married Roger Harland Hadley in Danby. Mrs. Hadley was employed by Lynda Lee Fashions and General Electric Co. until her retirement. She was a communicant of Christ the King Church in Rutland and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 648. She enjoyed sewing, shopping and cooking. Survivors include a sister-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and cousins. Mrs. Hadley was predeceased by her husband July 2, 1996; and five siblings Wanda Yrsha, Helen Walinowski, Elizabeth Bradford, Theodore and Edward Jaworski. A calling hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
