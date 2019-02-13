Irene Frances Hadley rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Irene Frances Hadley, 87, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, was held Monday, Feb. 11, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. The Rev. Matthew J. Rensch officiated. The organist was William Gower Johnson and the vocalist was Olivia Boughton. A reception followed in Engle Hall. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.