Irene I. Baxter QUINCY, Mass. — Irene Isabella Baxter passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2022, at the age of 93. Irene was born, raised, and educated in Quincy, graduating with the Quincy High School class of 1946. After high school, Irene met her husband, Grant; the two wed and settled in Braintree where they started their family. In her later years, Irene moved back to Quincy and resided with friends at the 1000 Southern Artery Community. Irene had a love for traveling. She and Grant took many trips all over the world, including many different countries in Europe and South America. Her favorite trips were to Bermuda. Irene was a social butterfly and loved the company of others. Her willingness to talk to anyone led her to join many social groups. She was a past worthy advisor of the Rainbow Girls, a member in good standing with the Eastern Star Women’s Group, active with the Merry Makers Social Group, and a devoted member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church. She touched a lot of lives and will be deeply missed by all. Irene was predeceased by her husband, Grant R. Baxter. She was the loving mother of Grant Baxter and his wife, Karen, of Pembroke, Robert G. Baxter and his wife, Lori, of Rutland, Vermont, the late Darlene I. Arthur, and the late Stephen D. Baxter. Irene was the grandmother of Wendey, Sarah, Jasmine, Andrew, Grant, Matthew, Erin, Marisa and Julia; and great-grandmother to Avey, Dan, Caylum, Anthony, Arlo and Brynn. Funeral services are in the care of C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home Weymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Irene at the Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St., Quincy, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. A burial will follow the service, in the Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene’s memory can be made to the Quincy Point Congregational Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.