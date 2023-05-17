Irene M. Quirk RUTLAND — Irene M. Quirk. A graveside service for Irene M. Quirk, 82, who died on April 17, 2023, will be held on Friday May 19, 2023 at 10:00AM in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland, VT. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
