Irene M. Quirk RUTLAND — Irene M. Quirk, 82, of Rutland passed away peacefully at home Monday April 17, 2023. She was born in West Rutland on July 14, 1940, the daughter of Herbert and Caroline (Gruna) Canavan. Irene was married to John J. Quirk, who passed away on November 2, 2015. They were married for 58 years. Irene was a devoted animal lover, especially her cats. She was known to rescue several through the years, most recently her beloved Miss Kitty. While residing at The Meadows, she formed a special bond with Budgie the bird. Irene loved to read and enjoyed watching movies. She excelled at her arts and crafts projects and spent many years as a member of a local bowling league. She also loved to play a competitive game of bingo. Irene was employed by Christ the King Church for over 20 years, proudly working under the leadership of Father Reid Mayo. Irene was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph, a Member of the Legion of Mary and a Member of the Catholic Daughters. Through the years she performed many acts of volunteerism for her church. Irene was committed to her faith, which helped her through the loss of her beloved son Philip and her husband John. She is survived by two sons, John J Quirk Jr of Williston, VT and Michael P Quirk of Rutland, VT; three daughters, Sharon C. Quirk of Rutland, VT, Deborah J Quirk of Rutland VT and Kathleen Goodrich of Rutland, VT; her brother-in-law Donald P Quirk, her niece Joyce Rider and several other nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband John, her son Philip in 2013, an infant daughter Patricia, her brothers Thomas Canavan and Edward Canavan, and her sisters Theresa Johnson, Mary Ann Dumond and Anna Canavan. Visiting hours will be held Friday April 28, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 29, at 2:00pm at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Irene’s memory can be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, The Feline Connection of Rutland County or The Rutland County Humane Society.
