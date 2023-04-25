Irene M. Quirk RUTLAND — Irene M. Quirk, 82, of Rutland died April 17, 2023 in Rutland. Funeral Services will be held Saturday April 29, 2023 at 2:00pm at Christ the King Church. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.