Irene M. Quirk RUTLAND TOWN — Funeral Services for Irene M. Quirk, 82, of Rutland Town who died April 17, 2023 were held Saturday April 29, 2023 at 2:00pm at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, Pastor. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Bourgeois reciting the prayers of the burial service. A reception followed. Gift bearers were Joyce Rider, Lisa Gadue and Sr. Pauline Gratton FCSCJ. Readers were Garrett Charlton and Sr. Margaret McDevitt. The eulogy was offered by her daughter Deborah Quirk. Bearers were John Quirk Jr., Michael Quirk, Steve Courcelle, Chris Courcelle, David Darton, and Garrett Charlton Prayer services were held Friday afternoon at Clifford Funeral Home by Rev. Bourgeois.
