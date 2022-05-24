Irene M. Skuba RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Irene M. Skuba, who died May 11, 2022, was celebrated Saturday, May 21, at St. Dominic Church in Proctor. Fr. Steven Scarmozzino officiated. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Eulogy was read by Charles Skuba and Nancy Webster. Burial followed in South Street Cemetery. Bearers were Charles Skuba, Jackson Webster, Todd, Dylan and Dalton Hotchkiss. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
