Irene M. Skuba RUTLAND — Irene M. Skuba, 96, of Rutland, died on May 11, 2022, in the loving care of the staff at Mountain View Center. She was born in Proctor, Vermont, on Dec. 20, 1925, daughter of Emery and Mary (Lohner) Vajda. Irene was a longtime Proctor resident where she and her husband, Charles, raised their family. She regularly attended St. Dominic’s Church, where she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She and her husband later moved to Rutland, residing for 17 years at the Maples Senior Living Community. They spent these golden years in a place they both loved, making many wonderful friends. Irene loved being with her family the most. Anytime the whole family was together was her favorite time. She also loved gardening, being outdoors in the sun and socializing with her friends. Irene was friendly to all, with the belief that greeting anyone with a smile or hello just might make their day. Irene is survived by a son, Charles Skuba Jr., of Mulberry, Florida; a daughter, Nancy Webster, of Rutland, Vermont; five grandchildren, Jessica Norris, Jenna Webster (Mat), Jackson Webster (Christina), Todd Hotchkiss (Lisa), Kelly Holden (Shawn); four great-grandchildren, Jayden Norris, Carlin Webster, Dylan Hotchkiss and Dalton Hotchkiss. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Skuba; a brother, Charles Vajda; daughter-in-law, Linda Skuba. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a prior calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in South Street Cemetery in Proctor, Vermont. Donations may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
