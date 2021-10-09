Irene M. Wildes RUTLAND — Irene Mary Wildes, 94, passed away May 25, 2020, at The Meadows at East Mountain. She was born on Dec. 4, 1925, the daughter of James Devine and Helen (Hojnacki) Devine, in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, where she attended school and graduated from high school. She married Richard Patrick Wildes Sr. on July 5, 1950. Irene prided herself on being a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a member of ARC of Rutland. She is predeceased by her husband. Survivors include her sister, Judith Karp of Pikesville, Maryland; three sons Richard Wildes Jr., of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, James Wildes, of Hamden, Connecticut, Lawrence Wildes, of West Rutland; two daughter-in laws, Bonnie McIntosh and Susan Kirsch Wildes; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to ARC of Rutland. Officiating at the funeral mass will be Rev. Richard Tinney. Co-celebrant will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, Pastor. Mrs. Wildes’s family strongly suggests masks be worn and social distancing between groups be maintained during the funeral mass. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
