Irinea "Nea" Lindsay DANBY — With profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing on Feb. 24, 2022, of Irinea "Nea" Lindsay, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Born in Aracaju, Sergipe, Brazil, on April 18, 1949, to Mendesa and Odette Ribeiro. She was the beloved mother of Tatiana Ribeiro DeSouza Schweibenz, Thiago Ribeiro DeSouza and Tamara Ribeiro Tillery. She will be sorely missed and survived by her children, Tatiana Ribeiro DeSouza Schweibenz, Thiago Ribeiro DeSouza and Tamara Ribeiro Tillery; her sons-in-law, Eric Schweibenz and Otha Tillery; her daughter-in-law, Maria DeSouza; her grandchildren, Ayanna De Souza, Bastian Schweibenz, James Tillery, Catalina DeSouza and Olivia Tillery; and her sisters, Ivanilda Ribeiro Do Santos and Iraci Ribeiro Ferreira. Nea lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She was a gifted and talented artist who loved to, among other things, cook, paint and crochet. Her joy, laugh and smile were absolutely contagious and her caring nature was generously shared while volunteering at Community Meal at her beloved Trinity Church in Newport, Rhode Island. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Nea’s life will be held at Trinity Church in Newport, Rhode Island, on May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, Community Meals, at https://www.trinitynewport.org/give/ To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
