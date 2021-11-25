Irma L. Hayes ARLINGTON — Irma L. Hayes, 86, formerly of Peaceful Meadow, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, at Crescent Manor Nursing Home in Bennington. Irma was born in Dorset, Vermont, on June 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Warren Lake Sr. and Charlotte Howard. She attended Dorset schools and graduated as valedictorian at Burr & Burton Seminary in Manchester. Irma worked as a secretary for J.K. Adams and as a waitress for area restaurants. Most of all, she loved her home and cherished times spent with her family. She was a member of the Eagles and VFW in Manchester and the American Legion in Arlington. She was an avid reader, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and regular puzzles. She made her own greeting cards, enjoyed dancing when she was younger and enjoyed listening to country music. Irma is survived by her children, Tony Hayes (Tracy), of West Hebron, New York, Deborah Brown (Robert), of Arlington, Pamela Vollinger (Thomas A.), of Arlington, Angel Lescarbeau (Louis), of North Adams, Massachusetts, Becky Koscinski (Brian), of Sunderland, Vermont, and her daughter-in-law, Kelly Hayes, of Bennington; sisters, Martha Beayon, Anne Hodgins and Jane Yrsha; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Hayes Sr., whom she married in Arlington, Vermont, June 29, 1957; son Thomas E. Hayes Jr.; sisters, Laura Jaworski and Charlotte Moffit, and her brothers, Charles Lake, Warren Lake Jr. and William Lake. A celebration of life for Irma will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, Historic Route 7A, Arlington, Vermont. Interment will follow in Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., two hours prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Irma’s memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, Historic Route 7A, Arlington, Vermont.
