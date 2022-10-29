Irvin and Joyce Maranville EAST WALLINGFORD — The burial committal for Irvin and Joyce Maranville will be held on Saturday, November 5 2022 at 1:00 at Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford Vermont. The Rev Craig Smith will officiate. Families and friends are invited to a reception at East Wallingford Baptist Church. Irvin was born December 17 1928 and died July 25 2018. Joyce was born August 26 1932 and died August 18 2022. They were married September 5 1951. Revs Irvin and Joyce Maranville served at Trinity Church in Rutland Vermont and Church of the Annunciation on Ana Maria Island Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Little Roses at www.OurLittleRoses.org.
