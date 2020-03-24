Irving N. Ranney RUTLAND TOWN — Irving Nathan Ranney, 82 of Rutland Town died Friday evening March 20, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a long illness. He was born on July 31, 1937, in Fair Haven, the son of Nathan and Lucy (Hinckley) Ranney. Mr. Ranney had been employed by the General Electric Company for several years then by Enterprise rent a car for a few years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, traveling with his family and watching New York Yankees' games Survivors include his wife Elita Quelch, of Rutland Town; a special daughter, Cheryl Ranney of Rutland; a son Michael Ranney, of Pittsford; step-children Joann Trudeau, Laurie Nichols, Jackie Bridge, and John Quelch; grandchildren Margaret and Seth Ranney; several step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Bernice (Moran) Ranney in 2007; a sister, Ramona Turner in 2014; three brothers, Leroy D. Ranney in 2000, Wayne C. Ranney in 2016 and Gordon Ranney in 2003. Graveside service will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
