Isabella Carter Loso FRANKLIN, Va. — Isabella Carter Loso, 91, passed away March 3, 2021, in her home with her family by her side. Born on Dec. 13, 1929, she was a daughter of the late William Russel Manuel and Leila Agnes Furr Manuel. She was also predeceased by her husband, Guy Albert Loso; a daughter, Jackie; her son, Chico; three sisters and a brother. Isabella lived her life to the fullest. She was a mother and grandmother who loved us all and showed us in many ways. She loved her bingo and gambling trips and her trips abroad with her sister and other family members that were an experience she never forgot. She always looked forward to her trips to Vermont to visit her children. She was a member of Hunterdale Seniors and High Street Seniors. Isabella is survived by four daughters, Debbie Visi (Ron) of Franklin, Charotte McGee of Minnesota, Neva Pratico (Mike) of Rutland, Vermont, and Leila Racicot (Scott) of Bennington, Vermont; two sons, Guy Loso Jr. (Joy) of Arizona, and William “Arthur” Loso of Proctor, Vermont; a sister, Charlotte Dobbins of South Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor, Vermont, at a later date. The family suggests that memorial donations be made in loving memory of Isabella Loso to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the ASPCA, or Medi Hospice, 530 Independence Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
