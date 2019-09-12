J. Angelo "Dipper" DiPalma RUTLAND — J. Angelo “Dipper” DiPalma passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 10, 2019. Born July 24, 1930, in Rutland, to John and Filomena (Moscatiello) DiPalma, Dipper would go on to graduate from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1947 and then earn his pharmacist license as one of the final students in the Vermont pharmaceutical apprenticeship program. He went on to work as a pharmacist for over 55 years and enjoyed several of them as co-owner of Beauchamp and O’Rourke Pharmacy. On Oct. 15, 1955, Dipper married Mary (Mazzariello) and together, they built a life based on love, faith and the importance of family. He will be remembered for the immense kindness he showed all he met, his devout faith, his commitment to his family and friends, and his love of the Dodgers, a good poker game and a day at the track. Dipper is survived by his wife; their three children Jack (and Kelly Giancola) DiPalma, Michelle (and Kevin) Browne and Tom (and Linda) DiPalma, all of Rutland; six grandchildren Joey (and Sarah), Angela (and Mica), Elizabeth, Kathryn (and Jon), David (and Nicole) and Catherine; three great-grandchildren Regan, Molly and Luke; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and countless nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Mary; and his cousin, Frank. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the staff at the Meadows at East Mountain and the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will held on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701.
