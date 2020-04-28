J. David Scott SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, J. David Scott, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 82. Dave, alias "Scottie," was born on Dec. 6, 1937, to his parents, Roy and Dorothy W. Scott. Dave was a successful industrial sales rep in Connecticut prior to retiring to Vermont. Dave attended Admiral Farragut Academy, Babson College, and graduated from American International College in 1960. He worked for International Silver Co. and moved on to establish his own successful company, Scottaire Associates, with his wife, Judy, as his acting vice president. Dave truly loved people, loved life and devoted himself to his children, his wife, Judy, and his broader family. They recently celebrated 60 years of a marriage like no other. His optimism was contagious! An avid collector of cars, tractors and boats, Dave placed trust in all and found the best in everybody. He is survived by his wife, Judith G. Scott; daughter, Robin Scott Sozzi, son, J. David Scott Junior; his two sisters, Joanne Warren and Jane Knowlton; countless nieces, nephews, grandchildren; and hundreds whom he blessed with his warm and sincere friendship. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
