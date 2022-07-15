J. Paul Giuliani MONTPELIER — John Paul Giuliani passed away on July 12, 2022. He was born in Montpelier Vermont on January 23, 1944, the son of SSGT Peter Giuliani, USMC and Pauline (Provost) Giuliani. After graduating from St. Michael High School, Paul attended and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross. Following service as an officer in the U. S. Navy, he earned his law degree from Boston University School of Law, and returned to Montpelier where he was in private practice from 1970 until his death. Paul's work took him to every corner of the state of Vermont, representing and advising large and small local government units. Much of his work involved public finance and the construction of municipal projects. He was fond of saying there were very few places in the state where he could go without knowing someone, or being able to point to a school or municipal building that he helped to finance. His professional life and career were extensive and varied. He was proud of his family history and involvement in the community. Paul would describe himself as a native Vermonter, a first generation American, and a genetic Republican. On October 9, 1971 Paul and Marie Bonnie MacHarg were married in Amityville, New York. They made their home and raised their children in Montpelier. Paul is survived by his wife Bonnie, and their sons John, Matthew, Daniel, James and David, and their spouses and children. He is also survived by his brother, Peter A. Giuliani and his wife, Leslie of Weston, CT. Calling hours will be held 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier, 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Montpelier Foundation and St. Augustine Soup Kitchen will be much appreciated. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
