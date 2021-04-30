Jack and Gloria Phillips rites WEST RUTLAND —The graveside service for Jack Phillips, who died Feb. 12, 2021, and Gloria Phillips, who died Jan. 24, 2020, was held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Pastor Joel Tate of Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church in Pittsford officiated. Family shared words of remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
