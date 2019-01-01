Jack Baron WEST RUTLAND -- Jack Walter Baron, 69, of West Rutland, died Friday morning, Dec. 28, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Proctor, June 21, 1949, the son of Walter and Gertrude (Crawford) Baron. Jack was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served 18 months in Vietnam. On Nov. 24, 2001, he married Brenda (Ravenna) Baron. He was employed at Moore Business Forms for many years before he retired. He was a member of the American Legion Post #87 in West Rutland and Post #31 in Rutland, the VFW and the DAV. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. Surviving are his wife, Brenda, of West Rutland; two children Craig Coltey and wife Anna, of NC, and Aaron Coltey, of Rutland; one sister, Janet Marchinkoski and husband John, of Ira; six grandchildren Katherine, Jordan, Ryan, Sylvie, Raya and Joseph; his special niece, Lisa Marchinkoski and husband Ben Morgan, his "little buddy" and hunting partner, of Wallingford. He was predeceased by his parents. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Avellino Vahle, pastor. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland. Contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or a charity of choice.
