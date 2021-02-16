Jack F. Phillips WEST RUTLAND — Jack F. Phillips, 95, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in Florence. He was born Feb. 9, 1926, in Proctor, the son of Henry O. and Ida (Flanders) Phillips. He graduated in 1944 from Pittsford High School Mr. Phillips married Gloria Pelkey July 19, 1945, in Pittsford. He and his wife owned and operated several area music-related businesses, including Wilson Music with co-owner Bruce Baccie. Later, they ran Vermont Country Piano Shop. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and piano tuning. Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Trombley of Florence, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Phillips was predeceased by his wife in 2020; and a son, Arlyn Phillips, in 2012. Services will be private and burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
