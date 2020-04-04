Jack L. Hughes FAIR HAVEN — Jack Leonard Hughes, 82, died March 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Poultney, son of Leonard & Ruth (Sheldon) Hughes of Fair Haven. Mr. Hughes grew up in Fair Haven, graduating from Fair Haven High School in 1956. He attended Castleton State College. He enrolled in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge. He coached Little League baseball and played in many sports such as basketball, bowling and softball. His passion was basketball and his love for the Larry Bird-era Boston Celtics and Duke University men’s basketball was an annual ritual. Jack also attended numerous Fair Haven Slater games and was an avid supporter of FHU athletics. Mr. Hughes was a dedicated employee of Telescope Casual Furniture Company in Granville, New York. He worked in the distribution department for over 27 years and also was a successful real estate broker. Mr. Hughes is survived by his wife Anita Altrui Hughes, who he married in 1961; his son, David Hughes of Essex Juncion; and a daughter, Heidi Hughes Paul of Austin, Texas; along with a sister Jean Hughes Henske of Castleton; and brother Larry Hughes Sr. of Fair Haven; three grandchildren; and a great granddaughter, Eva Duchesneau; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by a sister Judy (Hughes) Aungst and Linda (Hughes) Rooker. A graveside committal service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Jack's life at a later date (to be announced) at the Fair Haven American Legion. Donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society and the Foley Cancer Center.
