Jack L. Roberts RUTLAND — Jack L. “Jake” Roberts, 80, died Oct. 24, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born in Burlington Aug. 23, 1941, the son of Raymond C. and Mae (Vochev) Roberts. He graduated from Burlington High School. Mr. Roberts worked at the Bardwell Hotel, Middlebury Inn, Woodstock Inn, the Pines and recently, was the assistant manager of Terrill Street Discount Beverage. Survivors include his longtime companion, Ruth Baker, of Rutland; two daughters, Heather Roberts Pratt, of West Fork, Arkansas, Kimberly Losurdo, of Oswego, New York; and three grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
