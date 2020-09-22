Jack Leonard Hughes rites FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Jack Leonard Hughes, 82, who died March 30, 2020, was held Saturday, Sept. 19, in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Sue Hardman-Zimmerman, pastor of Fair Haven and Poultney United Methodist churches, officiated. Military honors were provided by Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 Color Guard and the Vermont State National Guard military honors detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society and Foley Cancer Center. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.