Jack Orvis PITTSFORD — Jack Orvis, 79, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born April 3, 1942, in Bristol, the son of Marshall and Helen (Bessette) Orvis. He attended Bristol schools. Mr. Orvis was employed as a salesman for golf course supply companies. He enjoyed day trips, bird hunting and snowmobiling. Survivors include his children, Andrea Orvis of Brandon, Steve Orvis of Maine, David Orvis of Rutland; six grandchildren; sisters, Beverly and Iona; brothers, Wally and Loren; several nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be at a later date in the Bristol cemetery. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
