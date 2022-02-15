Jack P. Koponen LUDLOW — Jack P. Koponen, 77, passed peacefully Feb. 10, 2022, at the Gill Home in Ludlow. He was born Dec. 17, 1944, on Pleasant Street in Ludlow, Vermont, son of Bertha and Ake Koponen. Jack was a graduate of Chester High School and New Hampshire Technical College. He was employed by many machine tool businesses in Springfield. He also worked for the town of Cavendish, Wright Construction and Windsor Minerals, as well as being a welder for many at home. Family includes his wife of 52 years, Sanrita (Bancroft) Koponen; two sons and their wives, Jack and Cathy Koponen, of Mount Holly, and Jason and Leanne Koponen, of Ludlow; grandchildren, Noah, Sadie, Mia, Rissa, Ellen and Matt. There will be no services as that was Jack's wishes. We would like to thank the many people of the Gill Home, and Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire.
