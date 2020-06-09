Jack P. Rogers, Jr. WEST RUTLAND — It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Jack Rogers Jr. Jack grew up in West Rutland, graduating from West Rutland High School in 1986, and attending the University of Vermont with a full academic scholarship, graduating in 1990. Soon after graduation, he entered the real estate appraisal business, which became his lifelong career. His ultimate passion was his family, and his devotion to his children knew no bounds. In his free time, he enjoyed playing music with his children and family and playing golf with his many friends. However, his greatest passion in life was coaching basketball. Jack positively impacted the lives of thousands of basketball players over the course of his coaching career, which included a 1995 Vermont State Championship at West Rutland. His high school coaching career continued at Rutland High School with the Junior Varsity where he accrued a 79-game win streak over four years, contributing to the program's renewed success. His next coaching role was at Mill River Union High School, where he set the school record for most consecutive wins in a season and was twice named Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Division II Coach of the Year. Jack dedicated countless hours to organizing and leading the Rutland Bandits AAU Basketball Program, among the largest AAU programs in the state, which earned dozens of Vermont State Championships. He mentored and inspired everyone around him and built communities and relationships that will stand the test of time. He is survived by his three children, Eli, Hannah and Sam; his father, Jack Rogers Sr.; his brother, Gary Rogers and wife Nancy, sister Stephanie Sherman and husband Joe and sister Becky Rogers and companion Chris Burke; the mother of his children, Hope Rogers; his partner, Mary Cohen; aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ann (Sherowski) Rogers. Due to current pandemic restrictions, family and friends will be gathering privately and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jack Rogers Jr. Youth Basketball Fund, gofundme.com/f/jack-rogers-jr-fund or by sending a check to the Jack Rogers Jr. Fund and mail to 38 Jefferson St., Rutland, VT 05701.
So very sorry for your loss. So hard to lose someone so young. Thinking of you all.
