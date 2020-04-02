Jack R. Tolnes BOMOSEEN — Jack Roald Tolnes, 86, died Friday March 27, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a brief illness He was born on July 8, 1933, in Staten Island, New York the son of Jacob and Adelma Tolnes. Mr. Tolnes grew up on Staten Island graduating from the Curtis High School in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Japan during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. He then completed his education at Lehigh College and the New York University, where earned a bachelor’s degree in education. He was employed for over 25 years as an earth science and physics teacher at the Port Richmond High School until his retirement. Mr. Tolnes earned a pilot license and enjoyed flying, boating, rock climbing, photography and skiing. He was a member of several organizations, including the Free and Accepted Masons Richmond Aquehonga Lodge No.66 in Staten Island and a founding member of the Staten Island Ski Club. Survivors include a son Eric Tolnes and his wife Nicole of Monroe Township; two grandchildren, Jack and Sarah; a sister, Norma Vigar of Staten Island. He was predeceased by his wife Isabelle Tolnes on Aug. 9, 2019, and a sister Joan Tonnessen. Private burial will be at the Christ Church Cemetery on Guilford. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
