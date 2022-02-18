Jack Seward RUTLAND — Jack Seward, 89, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Jack was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont, to Jack and Elizibeth Seward. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1951. He was married to Jean Seward for 64 years.. Jack served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1957. Jack was co-owner of Yankee Auto Parts of Rutland with his wife, Jean. He enjoyed working in the store. Jack’s other interests were motorcycles and hunting. Jack retired a few years after selling the store in 1991 and moved to Venice, Florida. Jack is survived by his wife, Jean, of Venice, Florida; and his son, John Seward, of Milton, Vermont; and four grandchildren, Angela, Caleb, Crystal and Alan; along with several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Chris Seward, who passed away in June 2021. Memorial services for Jack will be held in the spring in Rutland, Vermont, with a date and time to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross.
