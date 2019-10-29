Jacqueline A. Burch PITTSFORD — Jacqueline Anne Burch, 26, of Pittsford, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Rutland. She was born in Pequannock, NJ, Oct. 4, 1993, the daughter of Wayne and Helena (Grande) Burch. She was a graduate of Otter Valley Union High School class of 2013. Jackie was employed by Hannaford Supermarkets. Those who knew Jackie would say she had spunk, a smile that was so contagious it would light up a room. She was beautiful, smart, strong, funny, compassionate and SO fierce. She cared for, and loved deeply, those close to her. She would do anything for those she loved and so many loved her back. She had such a love for animals, always bringing home strays or rescues even without our mom's knowledge, but you couldn’t tell her no. She did what she knew was right. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Always remember to hold your loved ones close! Stand tall and proud! Love who you are and never worry about what anyone thinks, we love you more. Surviving are her mother and stepfather Helena and Dean Tuliper, of Pittsford; her father, Wayne Burch, of Canton, NY; her maternal grandfather, Ronald Grande Sr., of Chittenden; a sister, Stephanie Burch, of Belmont, and a brother, Kyle Burch, of Chittenden. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Margaret Grande, in 2015. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Officiating will be Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor.
