Jacqueline A. Burch rites PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Jacqueline Anne Burch, 26, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, was held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Officiating was the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor. Organist was Stu James. Vocalist was Jennifer Polli. Bearers were her father, Wayne Burch; her brother, Kyle Burch; Travis Felion and Erik Dorr. Burial followed in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
