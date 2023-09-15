Jacqueline A. Valentin RUTLAND — Jacqueline Ann Valentin, 36, of Castleton, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on September 9th, 2023. Jackie was born on July 23, 1987, to Pamela & Jose Valentin in CT. Jackie graduated from RHS in 2005 and earned a BSW from CSJ. She founded Neverland Childcare, where many of her closest friends were proud to send their children. She had a profound love for animals and went to great lengths to make sure they were always comfortable, safe, and well-cared for. Jackie was a loyal, kind, and generous person who selflessly and consistently helped to care for and give to all who knew her throughout her life. She was painfully camera shy but had a smile that lit up every room she entered. Jackie was predeceased by her Grandfather Jose Sr, beloved Father Jose, Nephew Lucas, and was cherished by her deceased Sister Annie. She is survived by her loving Mother Pam, her Twin-Joey, Brother Johnny, Life Partner Daryl and their treasured Daughter Shya, her beautiful Niece Alayna, miracle Nephew Liam, and countless other family members. Calling Hours will be held from noon to 1PM on Monday, September 18, at the Aldous Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at the funeral home and burial in East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Rutland American Legion Post 31 at 3pm. Donations can be made through GoFundMe.
