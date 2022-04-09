Jacqueline Bombardier WALLINGFORD — Jacqueline Bombardier, 70, formerly of Pittsford, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her friend’s house in Pittsford. She was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Newport, the daughter of Yvon Joseph and Theresa (Brault) Bombardier. She grew up in Newport and then North Clarendon. Ms. Bombardier was employed by Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and then J.R.’s Eatery in Pittsford where she was a cook for many years. Survivors include a son, Warren Bombardier, of Wallingford; a twin sister, Micheline Pellerin, of Irasburg; four grandchildren; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Fells. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
