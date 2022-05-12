Jacqueline Bombardier WALLINGFORD — The celebration of life for Jacqueline Bombardier, 70, who died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Wallingford Lodge Boys Camp, 386 Boys Camp Road, Wallingford, VT 05773. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
