Jacqueline Bombardier WALLINGFORD — Jacqueline Bombardier, 70, of Wallingford, and a former longtime resident of Pittsford, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her friend’s house in Pittsford. She was born on Jan. 29, 1952, in Newport, the daughter of Yvon Joseph and Theresa (Brault) Bombardier. Ms. Bombardier grew up in Newport and then North Clarendon. She was employed by the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association until going to work at J.R.’s Eatery in Pittsford where she had been a cook for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved doing things with her grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Warren Bombardier, of Wallingford; daughter-in-law, Laurie Bombardier; a twin sister, Micheline Pellerin and her husband, Daniel Pellerin, of Irasburg; five grandchildren, Hannah Bombardier, Emma Bombardier, Cooper Bombardier and Jacob Bombardier, Dylan Beebe; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Michael Fells. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
