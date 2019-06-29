Jacqueline Derse RUTLAND — Jacqueline Derse, 62, died June 23, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Proctor, the daughter of Isabella (Manuel) and Guy Albert Loso Sr. Ms. Derse was employed as a childcare provider. She enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her mother, of Franklin, Virginia; a son, Michael John Schaner, of Rutland; two brothers Guy Loso Jr., of Arizona, William Loso, of Pittsford; four sisters Deborah Visi, of Franklin, Virginia, Neva Pratico, of Rutland, Charlotte Magee, of Redwing, Minnesota, Leila Racette, of Bennington; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and a brother, Floyd Chico Kennedy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
