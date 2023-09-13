Jacqueline M. Finger RUTLAND — Jacqueline M. Finger 94, died September 10,2023 at The Pines of Rutland after a brief illness. She was born December 29, 1928 in Elwood City, PA the daughter of Spencer and Leona (Dawson) Stubbs. She lived in DuBois, PA for over 80 years. Jacqueline was a graduate o DuBois High School Class of 1946. She married Benjamin A. Finger on September 11, 1948. They were married for 50 years until her husband’s death in 1999. She started working for Bell Telephone at the age of 18 and retired from Verizon as a telephone operator supervisor. Jacqueline enjoyed being a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the DuBois American Legion Auxiliary, Telephone Pioneers of America and the DuBois Lakeside United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son James A. Finger, of Rutland, by her daughter-in-law Melissa Finger (Paul’s Wife), her grandchildren Richard Bussard (MO), Byron Finger (VT), Kelly Terry (NJ), Shelby Finger (OH), Shawna Finger (OH), Adam Finger( NV), Joe Labosky (MN) , Andy Labosky (NY) and Donnie Schwerdtfeger (PA) and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, by her husband Benjamin A. Finger on July 10, 1999, by her daughter Ellen Kay Finger and her sons Charles D. Finger, Robert B. Finger, Paul S. Finger and grandson Jason Labosky. A private Memorial service will be held with the family. Burial will be at a later date at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois, PA. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
