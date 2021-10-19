Jacqueline T. Carrigan RUTLAND — Jacqueline "Jackie" T. Carrigan passed away peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Oct. 11, 2021, from an unexpected aneurysm in her heart. She was encompassed by her nieces, Sharon Ann Godrick and Mary Godrick Sherowski. Jackie was born on Oct. 15, 1937, to Caterina (Bianchi) and John B. Tade, in West Rutland, Vermont. She attended West Rutland High School, where she participated in many high school activities. As a senior, Jackie won first place in Prize Speaking competition which eventually led to her acting career. After high school graduation, Jackie received her Certification as an X-Ray technician, from the then-Rutland Hospital where she was also employed. This work was very important to Jackie. Following her wedding to William "Bill" Carrigan Jr. (whom she later divorced), she and Bill relocated to Buffalo, New York, and Falls Church, Virginia. While residing in both New York and Virginia, Jackie became very involved in theater arts as an actress and producer. In Virginia, she was employed for years by the U.S. government in the Defense Department with security clearance. After her son John Raymond "Jay" Carrigan passed away on Dec. 30, 2003, Jackie relocated to West Rutland, Vermont, where she continued to be active in theater. Jackie was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Jackie recently resided at the Loretto Home in Rutland, Vermont. She was an avid reader, Catholic Christian and prayer warrior, loved playing cards, listening to music. She loved her cats! Jackie is survived by her nieces, Sharon Ann Godrick, of Rutland, Vermont, Mary Godrick Sherowski (Edward J. Sherowski), of Hubbardton, Vermont; her nephew, Chester P. Godrick Jr. (Kathy Godrick), of Millersville, Maryland; great-nephews, Billy Godrick and Chester (Peter) Godrick III, and great-niece, Kayla Godrick, all of Millersville, Maryland; and her dearly beloved cat, Henry. Jackie was predeceased by both of her parents; her son, John Raymond Carrigan III; and her sister, Antoinette "Toni" Godrick, who passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, Christmas Eve. A Catholic funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in West Rutland. Donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or Vermont’s Actor’s Repertory Theater, P.O. Box 580, Rutland, VT 05702. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
