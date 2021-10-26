Jacqueline T. Carrigan RUTLAND — The funeral service for Jacqueline T. Carrigan, who passed away Oct. 11, 2021, was held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in West Rutland, Vermont. Father Keven Chalifoux officiated with a Catholic Mass, celebration of her life, and many wonderful prayers. Music was sung by Gus Bloch on guitar, along with Matthew von Behrens who played solo on the harp. Scriptures were read by Sharon Godrick and Mary Godrick Sherowski, Jacqueline's nieces. Programs, writings and artworks were by Mary Godrick Sherowski. At the graveside, "words aptly spoken" about Jackie were by Mary Godrick Sherowski and Sharon Godrick. Burial rites and prayers were by Father Kevin Chalifoux. Matthew von Behrens played the harp. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or Vermont's Actors' Repertory Theater, P.O. Box 580, Rutland, VT 05702. Arrangements were by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.