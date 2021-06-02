Jakob J. Jackson Morrison NEWARK— Jakob Jeremiah Jackson Morrison, 31, of Duford Road passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2021. He was born June 27, 1989, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Joeseph Jackson and Karen Goulette. Jakob is survived by his parents; life partner, Allison Moore and daughter Axelia; son Rhylee and his mother, Tamieka Daigle; his Uncle Darren Betts; and his maternal grandparents, Sharon Kalinowski and Gerald Jokinen. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Donald and Phyllis Jackson. Jakob will also be forever remembered by his siblings, Tatiana and Tyra Goulette, and Andrew McKinnell; aunts and uncles, John Jackson, Derek Betts, Jessica, Joanne and Janet Jackson, Judy Bombardier, Lynn Hemenway, Candie Kalinowski, and Jerry Jokinen; cousins, Kris Jackson, Hope Jackson, Karine Bombardier, Kiarah Bombardier, Kendra and Daniel Jokinen, Jonelle O’Brien, Brooke and William Hemenway, and Jaime Trinci; adoptive parents, Ty and Camellia Morrison; adopted siblings, Ty Morrison Jr., Mia Morrison Hartman, Kenneth, David, Hezekiah, David, Joshua, Matthew, Gloria, Maya and Aaliyah Morrison; and adoptive grandparents, Joan Morrison and Alfred and Linda Miner. Last, but not least, he will be greatly missed by his beloved Siberian Husky dog, Jack. Jakob attended elementary schools in Newport and Lowell in the Northeast Kingdom when he was young and was also home-schooled by his adoptive parents and cared for by his paternal grandparents, Phyllis and Donald Jackson in Rutland, Vermont. He later attended Stafford Vocational School. Jakob found satisfaction working for local businesses which included Westfield Hardware Store, IROC in Derby, Newport Panel Works, Built By Newport, Jay Peak, Easton Hockey and Spates the Florist. Later, he worked at the 99 Restaurant, Rutland Plywood, Matt Pierce Contracting, Verizon while he lived in Virginia for a few years, and most recently, for Any Home Project in St. Johnsbury for his Uncle Darren Betts. As a young child, Jakob enjoyed the Music Clinic held at Pine Tree Academy and local piano lessons with recitals/concerts given at churches and events. He was a bike enthusiast and enjoyed trick bikes/BMXs along with playing basketball and soccer. Jakob was known for sporting his DC shoes and crazy socks, loving the color purple, his connection with Siberian Huskies, and collecting Hot Wheels - which led to his passion and fascination with anything to do with cars. Most of all, Jakob will be remembered for his amazing ability and love for storytelling, he could engulf you in his enthusiasm so charismatically, he always left people wanting more! Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. Calling hours are 12 p.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, June 27th (which was his birthday). The services will also be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. If anyone needs directions or carpooling, please contact his Uncle Darren. An additional Celebration of Life will be held in the NEK to honor Jakob’s life as well in July, more details will be announced. A GoFundMe link is below to support donations for Jakob’s children, Axelia and Rhylee. Or please contact his Uncle Darren Betts for any other options to help. https://gofund.me/276ee9e6.
