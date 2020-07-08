Jaliyah Mireille Edwards WEST RUTLAND — Jaliyah Mireille Edwards, 1 day old, passed away peacefully in her parents' arms at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire on July 5, 2020. Jaliyah Mireille was born on July 4, 2020. During her short life here on Earth, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. She was loved by all who met her and will be extremely missed. Jaliyah Mireille Edwards was a true blessing, miracle and Gift from God. Jaliyah was the daughter of Owen Edwards and Amy Kelley-Edwards of West Rutland, Vermont. She is survived by her siblings, Jayden Kelley, Jalissa Edwards and Janelle Edwards; her grandparents, Lori and Bob Kelley Jr., Monica Saunders-Hughes and Owen Edwards Sr.; her great-grandparents, Jane and Bob Kelley Sr.; also, leaving behind aunts, uncles and many cousins. A small gathering will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont, where you can come and go at your own convenience from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on July 11, 2020. Her burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery at 2 p.m.
